EAM Jaishankar at the inauguration of Mauritius's first dedicated renal transplant unit at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Port Louis (Photo/X/@DrSJaishankar)

Port Louis [Mauritius], April 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is on a high-level visit to Mauritius, which till now combined major healthcare diplomacy, political engagements, and participation in regional multilateral dialogue, reinforcing the strategic depth of India-Mauritius relations.

One of the highlights of the visit was the inauguration of Mauritius's first dedicated renal transplant unit at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Port Louis, a project widely seen as a milestone in the island nation's healthcare capacity and a symbol of India's long-term development partnership. He will also attend the 9th Indian Ocean Conference in Mauritius.

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Inaugurating the facility, Jaishankar described it as a transformative moment for patients and families in Mauritius, calling it both a medical and humanitarian achievement.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to join PM @Ramgoolam_Dr in inaugurating the Renal Transplant Unit at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital. The new facility will improve tertiary healthcare access for kidney patients and add to the stellar health partnership."

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https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2042632976945603015

Speaking at the inauguration of Renal Transplant Unit at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital, Mauritius, he said, "The inauguration of Mauritius' first dedicated Renal Transplant Unit is indeed a landmark achievement. It is not just a medical milestone, it is a moment of hope," he said.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2042577066932211821

Emphasising the practical benefits for patients, he added, "It means that treatment can now happen closer home, closer to near and dear. It means less anxiety, it means less financial burden, and it means greater comfort for families. And most importantly, it means a second chance for life for many."

He underlined that healthcare is fundamentally about dignity stating, "Healthcare at its core is about dignity. It is about ensuring that every individual, regardless of circumstances, has access to quality healthcare."

The minister also reiterated India's consistent support to Mauritius in the health sector, recalling assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Even as India was managing the needs of 1.4 billion people, we chose to share what we had with our family. Mauritius was among the first countries to receive vaccines from India," he noted.

Reaffirming the depth of bilateral relations, Jaishankar emphasised that India views Mauritius not merely as a partner but as family.

"If something matters to Mauritius, it matters equally to India," he said, adding, "We do not see ties as transactions, but as enduring bonds. And as a trusted partner, India will always stand with Mauritius."

He described the relationship as "dil ka rishta" (Relations of heart) that goes beyond diplomacy and is reflected in tangible cooperation across sectors.

During his visit, Jaishankar called on Mauritian President Dharambeer Gokhool, conveying greetings from the President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a post on X, he noted that discussions reflected the "warmth of our friendship and the steadfast commitment to further advancing India-Mauritius partnership."

He also held discussions with former Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, appreciating his continued engagement in strengthening bilateral relations.

Jaishankar participated in the 9th Indian Ocean Conference in Port Louis, a key platform convened to discuss maritime security, regional stability and sustainable economic development in the Indian Ocean region.

The conference, jointly organised by India, serves as an important forum for Indian Ocean littoral states to strengthen cooperation on shared challenges, including climate change, maritime security, and trade connectivity.

On the sidelines of the conference, the External Affairs Minister held multiple bilateral meetings with foreign counterparts from the region, including Nepal, Bhutan, and Seychelles. These engagements reflected India's broader diplomatic outreach and emphasis on regional partnerships in the Indo-Pacific.

He also reiterated India's commitment to supporting Seychelles in addressing economic challenges and welcomed progress on a special economic package. His discussions with Bhutan highlighted the "unique and time-tested" nature of India-Bhutan ties, while his meeting with Nepal focused on expanding cooperation across sectors.

Beyond healthcare, Jaishankar highlighted India's extensive development footprint in Mauritius, which includes metro rail connectivity, affordable housing projects, educational institutions, and digital infrastructure.

He noted that even smaller community-level initiatives, such as sports facilities and community centres, have had a meaningful impact on local communities, strengthening social development at the grassroots level.

Several landmark projects were also highlighted, including the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cyber Tower, Swami Vivekananda International Convention Centre, Rajiv Gandhi Science Centre, and Metro Express system, all of which he described as institutions serving future generations.

Jaishankar outlined upcoming areas of cooperation, including water security projects, forensic science infrastructure, policing capacity building, and e-governance reforms. He also announced progress on a jointly developed satellite equipped with a multi-spectral imaging payload to support agriculture, forestry, disaster monitoring, and weather forecasting.

He emphasized Mauritius' vulnerability as a small island state and the importance of maritime and environmental resilience. India, he said, remains committed to supporting Mauritius' security and capacity building in the Indian Ocean region.

Jaishankar reaffirmed that India's engagement with Mauritius is guided by inclusive development and long-term partnership.

"Our goal is very clear: to work together, to grow together, and most importantly, to improve the lives of every Mauritian," he said.

He reiterated India's commitment to global solidarity and cooperation, stating that Mauritius will always hold a special place in India's vision of a shared global family. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)