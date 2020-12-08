Tokyo [Japan], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan will adopt new stimulus measures on Tuesday including a package worth 73.6 trillion yen (over USD 707 billion) aimed at supporting the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said.

"These economic measures are designed to protect people's lives and livelihoods by preserving employment, continuing business operations, rebuilding the economy, and opening a window for new growth in the sphere of green energy and digitalization," Suga said as quoted by NHK on Tuesday.

The new economic stimulus measures will include support for medical institutions, investments and green energy.

Last week, the prime minister said that Japan was going to set up a fund worth 2 trillion yen (around USD 19 billion) to be spent on the development of green technologies by 2030 and invest another 1 trillion yen in digitalization. (ANI/Sputnik)

