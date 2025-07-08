Tokyo [Japan], July 8 (ANI): Yamaha Motor celebrates 70th anniversary year and a new company logo was introduced.

For motorbike giant Yamaha Motor, 2025 is the anniversary year of 70 years after establishment.

New company logo was introduced by President Motofumi Shitara.

Motofumi Shitara, President of Yamaha Motor, said, "We celebrate our 70 years anniversary after the establishment of the company. The new company logo symbolizes the new start of Yamaha Motor. Logo includes tuning forks. It is an important symbol of Yamaha Motor. This logo is combining 3 tuning forks for instrument adjustment. It means Yamaha's goal is to develop the world market utilizing coordination of production, sales and technology."

"Yamaha Motor was born from a music instrument company. Utilizing its engineering technology, a trial to assemble a motorbike has started," she added.

Akito Matsuo, Yamaha Motor, said "At that time music instrument company" Nihon Gakki" had high level processing technology to treat metal for example metalworking or casting. Regarding motorbikes, it is not possible to produce cylinder or core parts unless metalworking technology. Utilizing such technology, the first motorbike YA-1 was completed. This is a 2 vehicle car named motorcycle. At that time motorbike racing was so prosperous. To get victory Yamaha motor was encouraged. Yamaha Motor's history is a challenge."

Motofumi Shitara, President of Yamaha Motor said, "Yamaha Motor is shipping innovative products to the market as an engineering company. Regarding the big theme of carbon neutral, we put importance to the origin = reduction of CO2 to create a livable environment. We intend not only to produce good products for the market but also to make the surrounding infrastructure and life environment richer and more enjoyable. To create such a society Yamaha Motor, make business and approach environmental issues as a leading company".

Based on the concept of 3 tuning forks equals 3 business elements, production, sales and engineering, Yamaha Motor will continue next and after the next challenge. (ANI)

