Fukushima [Japan], January 7 (ANI): Fukushima town of Japan has become a production hub of a wide variety of fruits, especially from the early spring season to winter. Farmers cultivate fruits like grapes, peaches, and pears with passion and the latest technology which is attracting visitors and tourists to Fukushima city.

Fruit growers in Fukushima have a passion to cultivate new varieties of fruits.

"Fukushima's fruits harvest start with cherries in early summer. And in summer, the biggest items are peach, pear, grapes, and apple. In winter, processed "Ampo Persimmon" is produced, and fruits are produced throughout the year. Fukushima is called the Fruit Kingdom. The popular fruit is called "Shine Muscat," the savior of the Japanese grape industry. It is a grape that can be eaten with skin and it is loved by all generations. Shine Muscat production is increasing now," an official of Fukushima Future Agricultural Cooperative Association, Seiichi Kazumata said.

According to Mitsunori Narawa, a Grape Farmer, selective breeding of grapes is undertaken by a parent, Shine Muscat, currently.

"A variety of red and black grapes are being produced. If seedless grapes are produced they can be eaten with the skin. There is a possibility that grapes can be produced and shipped all year round," a Grape Farmer, Mitsunori Narawa said," the grape farmer added.

Moreover, Fukushima pears are cultivated with improvements in cultivation methods.

"This peach is called Sakura-hakutou. It is harvested at the latest time of the year. "Sakura-hakutou" is kept at room temperature for 3 to 4 days, and it becomes a little soft when touched. That's the best time to eat. It's a peach that everyone will like because it has high-level sugar content," Hideyuki Ootsuki, a peach farmer said.

Kazuhiro Hikichi, another pear farmer added that this pear production area has a history of about 130 years.

"Since rice paddies cannot be built because there is no water in the land, people in old times set up waterworks facilities and started delivering water to fruits. "Ouchi-jyuku" is a village with traditional Japanese houses. Thatched roof is continuing since Edo period which attracts many foreign tourists. The specialty of Ouchi-jyuku is "Negi soba", a variety of noodles. Fukushima's taste satisfies visitors' curiosity of relishing green onion and noodles."

Autumn leaves and thatched roofs are famous in Japan and have very beautiful scenery. In winter, it witnesses heavy snowfall and the entire village turns into a fantastic landscape. It's been 11 years since an earthquake hit the eastern part of Japan. Fukushima town has recovered and has started attracting tourists and foreigners. (ANI)

