Amman [Jordan], November 7 (ANI/Xinhua): King Abdullah II of Jordan on Sunday condemned the assassination attempt in Iraq during a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

The king said the attempt aimed to threaten the security and stability of Iraq, according to a statement by the Royal Hashemite Court.

Also Read | Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Arrested by FBI For Fraud? Here Is The Truth.

He stressed that Jordan stands in full solidarity with Iraq and its people, supporting of bolstering security and stability, and with the Iraqi government's efforts on counter-terrorism.

The king also lauded the solid ties between the two countries and peoples, expressing keenness to intensify cooperation in all fields.

Also Read | UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Issues Personal Status Law for Non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi.

Also on Sunday, Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the assassination attempt.

The ministry affirmed the country's solidarity with Iraq and its people, stressing its unwavering support for its security and stability as well as the efforts of the Iraqi government in combating terrorism.

Earlier on Sunday, al-Kadhimi escaped unhurt an assassination attempt by a booby-trapped drone that landed on his residence. The assassination attempt came amid protests by followers of political parties rejecting last month's election results. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)