Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 19 (ANI/WAM): Basel Ziyadeh, CEO of Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar), affirmed that the company continues to strengthen its position as a key driver of the pharmaceutical industry in the UAE.

He noted that Julphar exports more than 80 per cent of its production to around 40 global markets, an achievement that reflects the advancement of its manufacturing infrastructure and the efficiency of national talent.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the first day of the "Make it in the Emirates 2025", Ziyadeh revealed an ambitious investment plan worth AED 300 million over the next five years. The plan aims to expand the manufacturing base and localise advanced technologies in cooperation with global partners, thereby supporting the national economy by boosting non-oil pharmaceutical exports.

He explained that the company has invested about AED 100 million over the past three years to enhance its manufacturing infrastructure and introduce new technologies. During the same period, it launched more than 35 new pharmaceutical products, meeting the needs of the local market and exporting to various countries.

He stated that after more than 45 years since Julphar's establishment, the company proudly stands as one of the first pharmaceutical firms to launch from the UAE to the world, at a time when the Arab pharmaceutical industry was almost non-existent. Today, the company exports from the UAE to dozens of global markets, relying on one of the largest industrial bases in the Arab region. (ANI/WAM)

