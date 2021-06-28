Seoul [South Korea], June 28 (ANI/Global Economic): The ending of 'Kingdom' season 2 was very impressive. The huge disaster in Chosun was concluded, but viewers had to face greater curiosity.

The character, who appeared with the sound of bells in front of the crown prince Chang's group at the end of season 2, was Jun Ji-hyun.

The first main poster of the new season adds to expectations as it shows the face of Jun Ji-hyun who plays Asin standing back in the last poster.

Asin grabs the bow and expresses impressive charisma in the poster. The viewer's curiosity is getting more on the story of Asin, who is at the crossroads of fate with the discovery of Saengsacho.

'Kingdom: Ashin of The North' is the special episode of the 'Kingdom' series telling Asin's story.

'Kingdom' season 1 announced the start of the epic drama, showing plague caused by the hunger of people and extravagance of rulers, and season 2 showed an upgraded scale depicting a bloody struggle of lineage.

The 'Kingdom' series, which has fascinated the world's viewers with its new imagination and huge worldview, moves the stage to the north and finds the cause of all stories.

"'Kingdom: Ashin of The North' is the story of sorrow," said the scenario writer of Kingdom, Kim Eun Hee.

"The rulers' choice played a decisive role in the previous series' story, but in the new series, the lowest class will play the important role," she said, raising questions about the story that the new characters will tell. (ANI/Global Economic)

