New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): An Indian national, who had been abducted early this month in Kabul, was released on Wednesday, said Puneet Singh Chandhok, President of the Indian World Forum.

Chandhok said that Bansri Lal Arendeh is currently with his elder brother.

Arendeh was allegedly abducted at gunpoint from Kabul on September 14.

"I can confirm that Bansri Lal Arendeh, Indian national businessman aged around 50 years who had been abducted on September 14 on gunpoint at Kabul has been released earlier today a few hours back and is currently with his elder brother Ashok Lal," Chandhok said.

Early this month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the Indian government is closely monitoring the investigation by the local Afghan authorities in the case of Bansuri Lal Arindeh.

"We have seen a missing person's reports about an Indian national, Bansri Lal, missing in Kabul. We're in touch with all concerned. We've seen reports about local authorities undertaking investigation," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said. (ANI)

