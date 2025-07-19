Traders observe shutter-down strike in protest against new tax measures and expanded FBR powers in Karachi and Lahore (Source: Reuters)

Karachi [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): Pakistan's business community remains divided over a planned nationwide shutter-down strike as chambers in Karachi and Lahore have announced closure, while the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has decided to stay away from the protest, ARY News reported.

The strike, called in opposition to the enhanced powers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and new taxation measures, has split major trade associations. While some have endorsed the protest, others have opted for dialogue with the government, ARY News said.

Addressing a press conference, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Javed Balwani announced that all business centers across Karachi will remain closed on Saturday. "The chamber may extend the strike to one or two additional days next week, with a potential full-week shutdown if demands are unmet," he said, adding that the strike will remain peaceful.

He further stated that protests will be expanded if the government fails to address the concerns of the business community and that written assurances from authorities are still awaited. "No written commitments have been received despite government talks," Balwani said, according to ARY News.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the All Pakistan Restaurants Association have also expressed support for the strike, aligning themselves with Karachi traders in protest against the controversial finance-related provisions.

Traders have taken strong exception to Sections 37A and 37B of the Finance Act, which, they argue, give the FBR "arbitrary" powers of arrest. They also oppose Section 21(S), which imposes steep penalties on cash transactions exceeding PKR 200,000, mandatory digital invoicing under SRO 709, and the enforcement of E-Bilty under Section 40, ARY News reported.

Despite these widespread concerns, the FPCCI has decided to abstain from the strike, indicating the lack of consensus within the business community. Some trade leaders have called for continued negotiations with the government, ARY News noted.

As tensions persist, the business community awaits the outcome of upcoming meetings, which may determine whether the current strike plan escalates into a larger nationwide movement. (ANI)

