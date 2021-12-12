Kathmandu, Dec 12 (PTI)Nepal's Kathmandu valley on Sunday witnessed the coldest day of the year, with the minimum temperature falling to 5 degree celsius, according to the country's Hydrology and Meteorology department.

"Nepal on Sunday witnessed the coldest day of the year at 5 degree celsius. Due to this people felt cold in the morning," the department said.

Also Read | China Sentences Tibetan Writer Go Sherab Gyatso to 10-Year Prison for His Loyalty to Dalai Lama.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was measured at 5.4 degrees Celsius.

With the drop in mercury, cold has been felt across the country including the valley, said an official at the department.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 On Richter Scale Hits Fayzabad Region.

The temperature will further drop in the coming days, according to the department.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)