Kathmandu, Apr 29 (PTI) A 15-day prohibitory border was enforced in the national capital Kathmandu and other districts in Nepal on Thursday, as the country grapples to contain the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides Kathmandu, the prohibitory order has been put in place in Bhaktapur and Lalitpur districts from 6 am on Thursday till the midnight of May 12, according to a press release issued here.

The order has been issued by the the three chief district officers following a joint meeting in Kathmandu.

Only essential services will operate and most of the services will remain closed until the prohibitory order is lifted, it said.

Movement of vehicles is banned in the valley during the prohibitory period.

Markets supplying essential products, including food items, are open till 10 am in the morning and from 5 pm to 7 pm in the evening to ensure smooth supply of goods, the release said.

Nepal on Wednesday reported 4,774 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total tally of infections to 312,699. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country stands at 3,211.

