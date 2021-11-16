Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], November 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Kazakhstan is ready to hold the next round of the Astana talks on Syria in Nur-Sultan after December 20, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi said.

"We have confirmed our readiness to host [the talks], to hold them after December 20. We have received an official note from the Russian side, now we are waiting for other sides to confirm," Tleuberdi told reporters.

"Only then will we begin to officially send invitations to the meeting," he said.

Tleuberdi said Nur-Sultan can host both the Astana process and a meeting of the foreign ministers of guarantor countries - Russia, Turkey and Iran. (ANI/Sputnik)

