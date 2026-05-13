World News | Kazakhstan's First Dy FM, Permanent Secy of Nigeria MFA Arrive in India for BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meet

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Kazakhstan's First Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzahan Ashikbayev and Nigeria's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dunoma Umar Ahmed arrived in the national capital on Tuesday to participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, scheduled from May 14 to May 15.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) welcomed the visiting dignitaries in separate posts on X.

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"Warm greetings to First Deputy Foreign Minister Mr. Yerzahan Ashikbayev of Kazakhstan on his arrival in New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting," MEA said in a post on X.

In another post, the MEA said, "Delighted to welcome Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ambassador Dunoma Umar Ahmed on his arrival in New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting."

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The BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting is expected to bring together senior leaders and diplomats from member and partner countries to discuss key global and regional issues, including economic cooperation, multilateralism, global governance reforms, and international security.

Earlier in the day, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono arrived in the national capital to participate in the upcoming BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

In a post on X, the MEA expressed a "warm welcome" to the visiting dignitary.

"A warm welcome to Foreign Minister Sugiono of Indonesia on his arrival in New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting," the MEA's post read.

India, for the next couple of days, is set to be a centre for global engagements as foreign ministers from the BRICS member nations are set to arrive to take part in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting scheduled from May 14 to May 15.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is also set to arrive in India today as he is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on May 13, including priority areas of India-Russia cooperation.

According to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministers will focus on discussing the progress in implementing the agreements reached during President Vladimir Putin's official visit to India in December 2025, as well as preparations for the leaders' upcoming talks in Russia and the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation.

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is also scheduled to arrive in India to take part in the high-level engagement.

New Delhi is poised to become a focal point of international relations on May 14 and 15. This significant gathering serves as a cornerstone of India's 2026 chairship, highlighting its leadership within the newly enlarged multilateral alliance.

India officially assumed the BRICS Chairmanship on January 1 this year, taking over from Brazil. This marks the fourth time India has held the presidency of the influential bloc, having previously hosted summits in 2012, 2016, and 2021. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)