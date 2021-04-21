Beijing, Apr 21 (PTI) China said on Wednesday that it was committed to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as it urged India to put the boundary issue at an "appropriate position" and meet it "halfway" for the long term development of the bilateral ties.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said this at his media briefing as he parried questions on India's assertion that consensus reached by the leaders on maintaining peace along the border cannot be swept under the carpet.

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri in his recent address to the India-China dialogue forum said that the significance of the consensus reached between leaders of the two countries to maintain peace along the LAC cannot be "swept under the carpet" and called for the complete disengagement of troops in Eastern Ladakh to rebuild bilateral ties strained by the "serious incidents".

In a candid address to the ICWA (Indian Council of World Affairs)-CPIFA (Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs) virtual dialogue on April 15, Misri also questioned the Chinese officials ignoring the "significant consensus" reached by the leaders of the two sides about the importance of maintaining peace along the LAC.

Asked for his reaction, Wang said that both sides held in-depth and candid talks on resolving the disengagement from the remaining areas of Eastern Ladakh after the withdrawal from Pangong Tso lake area.

Top Commanders of the two militaries held the 11th round of talks on April 9 to disengage the troops from Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang areas in Eastern Ladakh.

"China's position on the China-India boundary issue is consistent and clear-cut. We are committed to maintaining peace and stability in the border areas and firmly safeguarding national territorial sovereignty and security," Wang said.

"Recently, China and India have maintained close communication through diplomatic and military channels. On the basis of realising disengagement in the Galwan Valley and the Pangong Lake area, the two sides have had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on promoting the settlement of the remaining issues in the western sector of the China-India boundary," he said.

"We hope that the Indian side will work with China to meet each other halfway, bear in mind the overall interests of the long-term development of China-India relations, place the boundary issue at an appropriate position in bilateral relations and bring China-India relations back to the track of sound and steady development," he said.

To a follow-up question on Misri's remarks, Wang reiterated that "we hope that the Indian side will work with China to meet each other halfway, bear in mind the overall interests of the long-term development of China-India relations, cherish the hard-won deescalation of the situation in the border areas, uphold peace and tranquility in the border areas with concrete actions and bring China-India relations back to the track of sound and steady development."

Asked why China is not disengaging its troops from the remaining areas after the withdrawal from Pangong Tso, Wang said, "I want to stress that recently, China and India have maintained close communication through diplomatic and military channels."

"On the basis of realising disengagement in the Galwan Valley and the Pangong Lake area, the two sides have had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on promoting the settlement of the remaining issues in the western sector of the China-India boundary," he said.

"We hope that the Indian side will work with China to meet each other halfway, follow relevant agreements and consensus between the two countries and the two militaries, and uphold peace and tranquility in the border areas with concrete actions," he added.

In his address, Misri said the "sustainable solution" to the "present difficulties" in the Sino-India relations is "it must be one, as External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar has suggested, that is based on mutual sensitivity and respect and paves the way for maximizing our mutual interests".

"The first is to note the importance of the two sides having maintained a sustained diplomatic and military dialogue in attempting to resolve issues. These discussions thus far have helped in achieving substantial disengagement of our forces,” he said.

"The second is to point out that senior leaders on both sides have committed and agreed that we must achieve complete disengagement in all friction areas. That would be an important first step towards considering de-escalation; it would also help in restoring peace and tranquility and, together, these would provide conditions for gradual and step-by-step progress in the bilateral relationship,” he said.

"This is also what would begin to restore trust and confidence in the relationship and help us rebuild the foundation of the relationship that was damaged through last year's actions in Eastern Ladakh," Misri had said.

