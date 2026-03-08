Tel Aviv [Israel], March 8 (ANI): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday claimed strikes on key commanders of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force operating in Lebanon amid escalating conflict in the region for the past week.

In a post on X, the IDF said that the strike targeted key commanders in the Quds Force's Lebanon Corps who were operating in Beirut.

The military said the commanders had been involved in advancing attacks against Israel while also working on behalf of the Iranian military establishment.

"STRUCK: Key commanders in the IRGC's Quds Force's Lebanon Corps who operated in Beirut. The commanders of the Quds Force's Lebanon Corps operated to advance terror attacks against Israel, while also operating for the IRGC in Iran. The Iranian terror regime operates systemically in the heart of the civilian population in Iran and Lebanon. Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate civilian harm," the IDF stated in the post.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) said it carried out a series of extensive strikes over the past day in western and central Iran, targeting multiple military-related facilities amid the conflict in the region.

In a post on X, the Israeli Air Force said more than 400 targets linked to the Iranian regime were attacked, including ballistic missile launchers and facilities involved in the production of military equipment.

"The Air Force completed a wave of extensive strikes over the past day in western and central Iran, during which more than 400 targets of the Iranian terror regime were attacked, including ballistic missile launchers and production sites for means of combat," the IAF stated in the post.

It further stated that since the start of the military operation named Operation Roaring Lion, the Air Force has carried out hundreds of strike sorties targeting missile launchers, air defence systems, weapons warehouses and other military infrastructure, aimed at reducing the scale of attacks directed toward Israeli territory.

The development follows the death of the 86-year-old Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28. The strikes also killed several senior leaders of the Islamic Republic.

Following this, Tehran, in retaliation, launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases and Israeli assets across the region, including multiple Arab countries. Israel, along with the US, continued its strikes on Tehran, with Tel Aviv widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militant groups. (ANI)

