Tehran [Iran], November 4 (ANI): Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday that Iran cannot cooperate with the United States unless Washington stops supporting Israel, closes its military bases, and ends its interference in the Middle East, Times of Israel reported, citing local media.

"The Americans sometimes say they would like to cooperate with Iran. Cooperation with Iran is not possible as long as the US continues to support the accursed Zionist regime, maintains military bases, and interferes in the region," Khamenei said.

Also Read | Nepal Avalanche: At Least 7 Dead Including 5 Foreign Climbers at Yalung Ri Peak in Dolakha.

He added that cooperation could only be considered if the US completely gives up support for Israel, removes its military presence from the region, and stops meddling in Middle Eastern affairs. Khamenei also accused Washington of arrogance, saying, "The arrogant nature of the United States accepts nothing other than submission."

His remarks came during a meeting with students in Tehran, held to mark the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the US Embassy after Iran's Islamic Revolution that overthrew the Western-backed Shah, as per Times of Israel.

Also Read | Did Pakistani Bayraktar TB2 Drone Fly Over Delhi? Fact Check Debunks Viral Unverified Claim.

Iran maintains that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. However, before the war, it had enriched uranium close to weapons-grade levels, raising concerns among other nations. Israel launched strikes claiming an "immediate existential threat," while Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israeli cities and military bases.

A ceasefire between the two countries has been in place since June 24.

On Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran would rebuild its nuclear facilities "with greater strength" and repeated that Iran does not seek nuclear weapons.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera that Iran is "not in a hurry" to resume nuclear talks with the United States but is open to indirect negotiations if Washington approaches "from an equal position based on mutual interest."

He also said that a "shared understanding" about Israel is developing among countries in the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)