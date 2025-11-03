Did Pakistani Bayraktar TB2 Drone Fly Over Delhi? Fact Check Debunks Viral Unverified Claim

Mumbai, November 3: Social media buzzed on Monday, November 3, after a user shared a Flightradar24 screenshot allegedly showing a Pakistani Bayraktar TB2 drone flying near Delhi. The claim sparked widespread concern over the Delhi airspace breach. However, no credible evidence or official confirmation supports the claim.

The X user Wasiii (@wasi_arain_2000a) shared a Flightradar24 screenshot which showed a mysterious aircraft with the call sign TB2T1071, displaying abnormal or “misconfigured” transponder data while flying over northern India near Delhi. The aircraft’s details, including registration number, aircraft type, and country of origin, were listed as “Unknown / Bad data”, suggesting either a malfunctioning transponder or an intentional data masking. Did an Indian Army Soldier Accuse the Government of Ignoring Troops’ Welfare? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Video Circulated by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

According to the tracking data, the aircraft was cruising at an altitude of about 5,925 feet with a ground speed of 73 knots, heading roughly northwest toward Pakistan and Afghanistan airspace. Its ICAO address and transponder information were invalid, marked as “00000000”, which further deepened the mystery.

We at LatestLY looked into the viral claim, and we found that they are completely fake. Neither the Indian government nor any verified news outlets have reported any airspace intrusion. Moreover, military drones like the TB2 do not use ADS-B transponders and therefore would not appear on civilian flight-tracking platforms such as Flightradar24. The supposed “drone” signal was likely a misconfigured transponder from a civilian aircraft, a phenomenon seen before in false “drone sightings” online. Is PM Narendra Modi’s Viral Video Claiming India Is Funding Afghanistan Against Pakistan Real? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI Video Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda Handles.

About Bayraktar TB2

The Bayraktar series is a line of Turkish-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), designed mainly for surveillance and precision strikes. These drones have gained worldwide attention for their effectiveness in real-world combat zones, especially in Ukraine and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It can fly up to 300 km from its base and can stay in the air for up to 27 hours. It is designed to carry 150 kg, including laser-guided MAM-L missiles, powerful enough to take out armored vehicles.

Pakistan, during the May 2025 conflict, launched a Bayraktar TB2 drone in a cross-border attack aimed at an Indian military logistics base in the Jammu sector near the international border, marking one of the first recorded uses of the Turkish-made Bayraktar drone by Pakistan in direct action against India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Claim : A Pakistani Bayraktar TB2 drone was spotted flying near Delhi. Conclusion : The claim is fake as neither the Indian government nor any verified news outlets have reported any airspace intrusion. Full of Trash Clean

