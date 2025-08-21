Seoul [South Korea], August 21 (ANI/ WAM): Korean banks' combined net profit jumped more than 18 per cent from a year earlier in the first half of the year on a sharp rise in non-interest income that more than offset a slight drop in interest income, data showed Thursday.

The combined net profit of 20 banks reached 14.9 trillion won (USD 10.66 billion) in the January-June period, marking an increase of 2.3 trillion won, or 18.4 per cent, from 12.6 trillion won a year earlier, figures from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) showed.

Also Read | Elon Musk Voter Fraud Lawsuit: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Ordered by US Federal Judge for Allegedly Duping Voters With USD 1 Million-a-Day Giveaway During US Presidential Election 2024.

Interest income fell marginally by 0.1 trillion won, or 0.4 per cent, to 29.7 trillion won over the same period.

Yonhap News Agency quoted the FSS as saying that non-interest income came to 5.2 trillion won, up 3.4 trillion won, or 53 per cent, over the cited period. (ANI/ WAM)

Also Read | Frank Caprio Dies at 88: Reality TV Show 'Caught in Providence' Judge, Known for His Compassion in Courtroom, Passes Away Due to Pancreatic Cancer.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)