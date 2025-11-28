Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 28 (ANI/WAM): Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), attended this evening a reception hosted by Yoo Jehseung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

The reception, held at the St. Regis Corniche Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was attended by a number of members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, along with members of the Korean community residing in the country.

Also Read | Imran Khan Health News: KP CM Sohail Afridi, Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf Supporters Gather Outside Adiala Jail Amid Concerns Over PTI Founder's Health.

In his address, the Korean Ambassador praised the bilateral relations between the Republic of Korea and the UAE, noting their continued growth and development across all fields. He said the UAE is the Republic of Korea's second-largest trading partner in the Middle East.

He added that the two countries are bound by a strong strategic partnership that spans a range of sectors, including nuclear energy, the economy, healthcare, culture, energy and space. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Indonesia Floods: Landslides and Deluge Kill 34 In North Sumatra Province; Rescue Hampered.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)