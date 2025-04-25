New York, Apr 25 (AP) A labour rights group sued Starbucks on Thursday, alleging that it sourced coffee from a major cooperative in Brazil whose member farms were cited for keeping workers in slave-like conditions.

International Rights Advocates filed the lawsuit in US District Court in Washington on behalf of eight Brazilian coffee farm workers.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Indus Waters Treaty Kept at Abeyance, India Informs Pakistan.

The lawsuit alleges that Starbucks violated US trafficking laws by continuing to buy coffee from Cooxupe even after Brazilian authorities repeatedly cited the cooperative for trafficking and forced labour violations.

The plaintiffs — who were not named in the lawsuit because International Rights Advocates said they fear retribution — allege they were lured to farms with the promise of good pay and working conditions. But instead, they were put in filthy housing and the cost of their transportation, food and equipment was deducted from their pay.

Also Read | Pakistan's Airspace Closure To Impact Flights From India, Fare Hike Likely As Airlines Need To Take Longer Route, Say Industry Experts.

“Consumers are paying obscene amounts for a cup of Starbucks coffee that was harvested by trafficked slaves,” said International Rights Advocates founder Terry Collingsworth, who is representing the plaintiffs. "It is time to hold Starbucks accountable for profiting from human trafficking.”

Starbucks said Thursday that the lawsuit's claims are without merit.

The company said it only purchases coffee from a small fraction of Cooxupe's 19,000 coffee farm members. All of Starbucks' coffee comes from farms whose labour and environmental practices meet the company's standards, it said. Starbucks said its verification programme was developed by outside experts and includes regular third-party audits.

“Starbucks is committed to ethical sourcing of coffee including helping to protect the rights of people who work on the farms where we purchase coffee from,” the company said in a statement.

Cooxupe said Thursday that it was not part of the lawsuit and doesn't have access to it. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)