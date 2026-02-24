Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI) Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched March 2026 round of the Rural and Urban Consumer Confidence Survey. The RBI has been regularly conducting such Surveys.

The Rural Consumer Confidence Survey seeks collects current perceptions and one year ahead expectations of households on generaleconomic situation, employment scenario, overall price situation, own income and spending from the households residing in the rural and semi-urban areas across 31 states/ UTs viz., Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, NCT of Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Union Territory of Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The agency, Ipsos Research Private Ltd., Gurugram has been engaged to conduct the survey of this round on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India.

The Urban Consumer Confidence Survey seeks seeks qualitative responses from households, regarding their sentiments on general economic situation, employment scenario, price level, households' income and spending. The survey is conducted regularly in 19 cities, viz., Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Thiruvananthapuram.

The agency, M/s Hansa Research Group Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai has been engaged to conduct the survey of this round on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India.

The results of this survey provide useful inputs for monetary policy, RBI said. (ANI)

