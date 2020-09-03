Peshawar, Sep 3 (PTI) Landslides and flash floods triggered by torrential rains in northwest Pakistan for the last one week have killed 30 people, injured 38 others and damaged over 100 houses, officials said on Thursday.

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Swat, Buner, Shangla, Upper Kohistan and Chitral districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Also Read | Coronavirus is Not the Deadliest Disease That Can Befall Mankind, Says Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong.

Closed roads are being opened for traffic in the affected areas and tourists are shifted to the safer places.

Relief goods have been dispatched to the affected districts.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Does Namaste When Russian Official Offers Handshake, Sets Example of Social Distancing Amid COVID-19 Pandemic (Video).

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that 30 people have been killed and 38 others injured in the flooding in the last one week.

Over 100 houses have been damaged due to flooding.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)