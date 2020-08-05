New York [US], August 5 (ANI): On the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya, New York City saw the largest high-definition digital display of Lord Ram on Broadway.

The digital display of Lord Ram is one of the most expensive digital billboards of the Hindu deity at Times Square.

Also Read | Mumbai | 1,125 COVID19 Cases, 711 Recovered/Discharged & 42 Deaths Reported in Financial Capital in Past 24 Hours, Says BMC : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 5, 2020.

The display lit up at 10 am will continue till 10 pm to celebrate the laying of the temple's foundation.

After laying the foundation stone for Ram Temple, the Prime Minister termed the event as an "emotional moment" for the country and said that "every heart is illuminated today".

Also Read | Imran Khan's Ex-Wife Reham Khan Takes Sarcastic Jibe at Pakistan PM Over New Political Map, Says 'Want Delhi Too'.

Modi said that the temple will become a modern symbol of India's culture, a symbol of eternal hope and national feeling and of the collective strength of crores of citizens. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)