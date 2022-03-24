London, Mar 24 (AP) Britain is sanctioning 65 more companies and individuals over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The targets include Russia's largest private bank and a woman the British government said was the stepdaughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the new round of sanctions target strategic industries, banks and business elites. Among those sanctioned are Alfa Bank, Russia's largest private bank and Alrosa, the world's largest diamond mining company.

The UK also targeted billionaires Eugene Markovich Shvidler, who has close ties to Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich and Herman Gref, the chief executive of Sberbank, Russia's largest bank.

“These oligarchs, businesses and hired thugs are complicit in the murder of innocent civilians and it is right that they pay the price,'' Truss said in a statement.

Polina Kovaleva, who was described as Lavrov's stepdaughter, was also sanctioned as the U.K. broadens the scope of its sanctions to reach people linked to those responsible for “Russian aggression."

Britain said it has sanctioned more than 1,000 individuals and companies since the invasion. All of the named entities will have their UK assets frozen, and individuals will be banned from travelling to or from Britain. (AP)

