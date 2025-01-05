Geneva [Switzerland], January 5 (ANI): Leading Balochistan Human Rights group Paank shared on Sunday that it will participate in the first World Congress on Enforced disappearances in Geneva. During the congress sessions from January 15 to January 16, Paank will present documented cases, testimonies, and reports of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

In a post on X, Paank said, "Paank will participate in the first World Congress on Enforced Disappearances in Geneva . Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, provides an important platform for families and victims of enforced disappearances to raise their voices, a serious human rights violation that has plagued Balochistan for decades."

It added, "At this historic meeting, Paank will work with Amnesty International, the UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances (CED), and other human rights activists to systematically highlight enforced disappearances. During our participation, we will present documented cases, testimonies, and reports of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Enforced disappearances are one of the most serious human rights violations, depriving individuals of their liberty and leaving families in a state of anguish and uncertainty."

The post further noted, "Paank appeals to the international community, especially Amnesty International and the United Nations, to step up their efforts to hold perpetrators accountable, ensure transparency, and immediately release those who have been forcibly disappeared. By participating in this congress, we will convey the voices of the missing Baloch and the grief and pain of these families to international institutions."

Earlier on Sunday, Paank, had strongly lamented the enforced disappearance of Hammal Baloch from the coastal city of Gwadar by the Pakistan security forces.

Activists and human rights organizations have long accused Pakistan of perpetrating a silent genocide in Balochistan. The region's rich natural resources have been exploited for decades, while its people are subjected to extreme poverty, displacement, and suppression.

The international community must take note of the dire situation in Balochistan, where human rights violations are a daily reality. As protests intensify, Pakistan faces growing scrutiny for its actions in the province, which starkly contrast with its claims of upholding democracy and the rule of law.

Balochistan's struggle for justice and autonomy remains a glaring indictment of Pakistan's oppressive policies and a rallying cry for global intervention. (ANI)

