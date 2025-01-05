New York, January 5: US President-elect Donald Trump is set to begin his second term as the 47th President of the United States this month, marking a remarkable political comeback. His return to the White House follows a tumultuous period after refusing to concede defeat four years ago, which led to a violent Capitol insurrection.

Despite being convicted of felony charges and surviving two assassination attempts, Trump has re-emerged as a key political figure, underscoring his resilience and continued influence in American politics. US President-Elect Donald Trump Announces Fox News Anchor Tammy Bruce as US State Department Spokesperson.

Donald Trump Inauguration: Date and Venue

Donald Trump will officially take office as the President of the United States during an inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2025, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. The event coincides with Martin Luther King Jr Day, a federal holiday honouring the civil rights leader. A day prior, Trump will host a victory rally at Capitol One Arena in Washington. Apple CEO Tim Cook Personally Donates USD 1 Million to Donald Trump’s Inauguration Fund, Not Associated With Company: Report.

Donald Trump Inauguration: Organisers of the Event

The Joint Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, established in 1901, oversees the planning and execution of the swearing-in ceremony. The committee ensures the event follows historical traditions while accommodating security and public access.

Donald Trump Inauguration Day Events

The ceremony will begin with outgoing President Joe Biden welcoming Donald Trump to the White House in the morning. Key events include the Vice President’s swearing-in, the inaugural address, and the pass-in review. By noon, Trump will take the presidential oath administered by the Chief Justice at the US Capitol. The celebrations will conclude with an inaugural ball and reception later in the evening.

Oath of Office

The Vice President will take an oath similar to other federal officials, pledging to uphold and defend the Constitution. The president-elect will recite the oath outlined in Article II, Section I of the US Constitution:

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

The event marks Trump’s return to the White House for his second term as President.

