World News | Lebanese Fire Escalates as 17 Israelis Injured on Sunday

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 13 (ANI/TPS): Ten Israeli civilians and seven soldiers were injured by Lebanese rocket fire in two separate attacks on Sunday, while another barrage was intercepted by air defense systems.

In the first attack, ten Israelis employed by the Israel Electric Corporation were injured, one critically, while repairing power lines damaged from a previous rocket attack. The incident took place near Moshav Dovev during the morning.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming the workers were placing surveillance equipment on poles near the border.

In the second attack, seven Israeli soldiers were lightly wounded by a mortar barrage in the area of Kibbutz Manara, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed.

Later on Sunday, 15 launches were detected in a one-hour period. Four of the projectiles were intercepted, while the rest landed in open areas.

Hamas claimed that its members in Lebanon had fired on the cities of Haifa, and Nahariya, as well as smaller towns along the Lebanese border.

The fire came one day after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah called for international demonstrations to pressure Israel and the US. He added that missile and drone attacks on American forces stationed in Syria and Iraq would continue until the war in Gaza ends.

In response, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned on Saturday during a tour of the northern border that if Hezbollah "will make such mistakes here, the first to pay the price will be the citizens [of Lebanon]. What we can do in Gaza, we can also do in Beirut." (ANI/TPS)

