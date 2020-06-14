Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

World News | Lebanon Protesters Call on Government to Resign Amid Crisis

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 08:52 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Lebanon Protesters Call on Government to Resign Amid Crisis
World. (File Image)

Beirut, Jun 14 (AP) Lebanese protesters took to the streets in Beirut and other cities Saturday in mostly peaceful protests against the government, calling for its resignation as the small country sinks deeper into economic distress.

The protests come after two days of rallies spurred by a dramatic collapse of the local currency against the dollar. Those rallies degenerated into violence, including attacks on private banks and shops.

Also Read | Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Once a Democrat, WWE Stint and More; Five Lesser Known Facts About The US President.

The local currency, pegged to the dollar for nearly 30 years, has been on a downward trajectory for weeks, losing over 60% of its value. But the dramatic collapse this week deepened public despair over the already troubled economy.

Lebanon is heavily dependent on imports, and the dollar and local currency have been used interchangeably for years.

Also Read | Coronavirus Vaccine: AstraZeneca Awarded Deal to Supply Europe With 400 Million Doses by 2020-End.

The unparalleled economic and financial crises are proving a major challenge to the government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab, who took office earlier this year after his predecessor resigned amid nationwide protests.

Soon after taking office, Diab was faced with handling the coronavirus pandemic, which put the country in lockdown for months, further compounding the crisis.

Diab's government is supported by the powerful militant group Hezbollah and its allies, but has already been weakened by the economic crisis.

In a speech Saturday, Diab urged the public to be patient, saying there were a great many political hurdles, including from rivals he said sought to undermine his government.

Diab offered no solutions to the crisis, nor did he name his opponents, but said his government is working to fight corruption and uphold the power of the state.

For the protesters Saturday, many of them members of organized political parties, Diab's government has failed to handle the crisis.

Neemat Badreddin, a political activist, described the government as captive to the interests of political groups and not the public.

“This current government proved to be a failure,” said Badreddin, wearing a face mask featuring the Lebanese flag with its green cedar tree in the center. “We want a new government ... we want stability and we want to be able to live without begging or without people having to migrate.” Protesters in Beirut carried a banner that read “There is an alternative."

In the southern city of Sidon, some directed their wrath at the central bank governor. One protester raised a banner called him the “protector of all thieves in Lebanon.”

In the northern city of Tripoli, army troops forcefully dispersed dozens of protesters who had blocked the road preventing trucks from moving forward, according to videos posted online.

The protesters allege the trucks were smuggling goods to Syria — a common complaint in Lebanon as the neighboring country grapples with its own economic hardships. Later, Lebanon's customs authorities said in a statement that the trucks were transporting U.N. aid destined to Syria.

Tension continued in Tripoli on Saturday. A local TV station filmed a fire raging at a private bank branch in central Tripoli, while videos posted online showed protesters lobbing firecrackers in another neighborhood amid the sounds of rubber bullets being fired.

After an emergency Cabinet meeting Friday to address the crisis, the government announced that the central bank would inject fresh dollars into the market to prop up the Lebanese pound — a measure that many say is likely to offer only temporary relief.

The dollar shortage, coupled with already negative economic growth, has crunched Lebanon's middle class and increased poverty in the small Mediterranean nation of over five million that's home to over 1 million Syrian refugees.

The heavily indebted government has been in talks for weeks with the International Monetary Fund after it asked for a financial rescue plan but there are no signs of an imminent deal. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
AstraZeneca Beirut Donald Trump Mediterranean President rubber bullets Syria United Nations
You might also like
India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 11,929 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020
News

India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 11,929 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020
Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Once a Democrat, WWE Stint and More; Five Lesser Known Facts About The US President
World

Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Once a Democrat, WWE Stint and More; Five Lesser Known Facts About The US President
Coronavirus Vaccine: AstraZeneca Awarded Deal to Supply Europe With 400 Million Doses by 2020-End
World

Coronavirus Vaccine: AstraZeneca Awarded Deal to Supply Europe With 400 Million Doses by 2020-End
Startup Nation: Why the US Is the Favorite Startup Country in the World
News

Startup Nation: Why the US Is the Favorite Startup Country in the World
Facebook Fires Employee Who Criticised Mark Zuckerberg For Not Taking Action Against Donald Trump's Post on Anti-Racism Protests
World

Facebook Fires Employee Who Criticised Mark Zuckerberg For Not Taking Action Against Donald Trump's Post on Anti-Racism Protests
US Top Military General Mark Milley Apologises For Appearing in Donald Trump's Church Photo-Op in Army Fatigue
World

US Top Military General Mark Milley Apologises For Appearing in Donald Trump's Church Photo-Op in Army Fatigue
Alaska Hunting Ban Reversed by Trump Administration; Twitterati Furious As New Law Lets Bear Cubs and Wolf Pups to Be Killed in Dens
Viral

Alaska Hunting Ban Reversed by Trump Administration; Twitterati Furious As New Law Lets Bear Cubs and Wolf Pups to Be Killed in Dens
IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly Speaks About Possibility of Conducting The Tournament This Year, Netizens Post Hilarious Memes to Share Their Excitement
Cricket

IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly Speaks About Possibility of Conducting The Tournament This Year, Netizens Post Hilarious Memes to Share Their Excitement
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement