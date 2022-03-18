Lhasa [Tibet], March 18 (ANI): The Chinese authorities have placed Lhasa under tight control after Tibetan singer Tsewang Norbu died of severe burns.

Tsewang Norbu died in the People's Hospital of Tibet Autonomous Region in Tibet's capital of Lhasa in the first weekend of March 2022, reliable sources have informed the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT).

Judging by the current security measures to conceal his death and past state practices toward Tibetan political activists, it is likely that his body was not returned to his family and instead secretly cremated.

Apparently, to ensure that Tsewang's death is not leaked to the outside world, security is beefed up in the hospital as well as throughout Lhasa, residents of the city have been placed under tight control, reported ICT.

Security officers from the local police station, the Domestic Security Bureau, the department of the Ministry of Public Security responsible for dealing with dissidents and activists, and a large contingent of security in plain clothes have been deployed heavily inside the hospital.

The patients, medical professionals and hospital staff are reportedly anxious at the heavy deployment of security in the hospital, reported ICT.

One source confirmed that the singer was extremely burned and died in the hospital, which is located nearby to the east of Potala Palace and close to the headquarters of Tibet Daily, a Chinese state media news outlet.

The singer was earlier reported to have self-immolated on February 25 at the Barpokaling Stupa in front of the Potala Palace's far-right corner. (ANI)

