Muzaffarabad [PoJK], December 8, (ANI): Shaukat Nawaz Mir, President of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), has strongly criticised the newly introduced Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance, 2024, which imposes severe restrictions on public gatherings in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Speaking out against the government's actions, Mir accused Pakistani politicians of neglecting the basic needs of the people for decades, pointing out the stark contrast between their lavish lifestyles and the struggles faced by ordinary citizens.

Mir recalled how, earlier this year, successful protests led by the JAAC resulted in a reduction in electricity and flour prices, providing much-needed relief to the public.

However, he lamented that these gains have been reversed, with the authorities now imposing cuts to subsidies. He criticized the government for revoking these beneficial decisions and questioned why the authorities are now oppressing peaceful assemblies that have led to tangible results for the people.

"In the past, when politicians ignored your electricity bills, when they did nothing to ease the burden of rising living costs, and when they failed to inquire about the welfare of your children, you took to the streets under the Jammu-Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee to demand cheap electricity and affordable flour. Now, when your voices are still needed, why is the government so intent on silencing them?" Mir said. "This is not political rhetoric; I am speaking about the genuine demands of the people."

A local trader also weighed in on the growing unrest, stating that the new ordinance, which has sparked widespread protests, is strongly opposed by the business community in PoJK. "We reject this ordinance, and we will not rest until it is revoked. The government's actions are an affront to our rights," the trader said.

Mir emphasized that the struggle for the people's rights will continue, condemning the government's double standards and their failure to honour previous promises made to the people of PoJK. He called on citizens to unite and maintain pressure on the authorities until the ordinance is repealed and the government's commitments to the people are fulfilled.

The protests show no signs of slowing down, with the JAAC and local communities pledging to continue their fight for justice, as they demand the restoration of subsidies and the protection of their fundamental rights. (ANI)

