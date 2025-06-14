London [UK], June 14 (ANI): Members of the Indian community in the UK paid homage to those who lost their lives in the tragic Air India plane crash, outside the Indian High Commission in London.

Visuals from the spot showed members of the Indian diaspora offering floral tributes to the victims of the accident.

Speaking to ANI, Kunal, a member of the Indian diaspora, said, "I am from Gujarat, Ahmedabad...We paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the London-bound Air India plane crash...I will pray to God to grant peace to all the departed souls and that this kind of incident never occurs again."

Meanwhile, in India, people across several states also came together to honour the victims.

In Haridwar, Uttarakhand, hundreds gathered on the banks of the Ganga River to offer prayers. Locals and priests lit lamps and performed rituals as a mark of respect for those who died in the crash.

In Tamil Nadu, members of the Rameswaram People's Protection Council paid heartfelt homage to the victims at Agni Theertham beach in Pamban.

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, the King George Medical University (KGMU) held a solemn condolence meeting in memory of those who perished in the crash.

The accident occurred on Thursday when Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aircraft, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The flight was headed to London's Gatwick Airport.

Airline officials said that only one person out of the 242 people on board survived.

According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls. Immediately after departing Runway 23, the aircraft crashed outside the airport perimeter, and heavy black smoke began emanating from the accident site.

As per Air India, the aircraft was carrying 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national. (ANI)

