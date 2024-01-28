Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], January 28 (ANI): The agitation against the provincial government's plan to raise wheat prices in Gilgit-Baltistan has been intensifying on a daily basis, according to vernacular media, Daily K2.

Convoys of thousands of people in vehicles and motorcycles are continuously arriving in the region, leading to a shortage of parking space in downtown marketplaces.

Also Read | Turkey Church Attack: One Killed in Armed Attack on Italian Church.

The core committee, formed under the leadership of Awami Action Committee President Bahadur Aman, is spearheading the protest caravan. Notably, Raja Jahanzeb, a former member of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly and President of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Gilgit Region, is also part of the protest.

For the first time in Hunza history, such a large number of people have travelled to Gilgit to protest; everyone has come at their own expense, according to Fidah Hussain, Coordinator of Awami Action Committee, reported the Daily K2.

Also Read | Maldives Parliament Brawl: Parliamentary Proceedings Halted As Opposition MPs Engage in Fight (Watch Video).

The long march convoys are leaving from Diamar and Nagar. Today we will go to Gilgit during the day. He stated that the demonstrations and sit-ins would continue until the proposed charter of demand is approved, which includes the restoration of old wheat prices, the withdrawal of the subsidy reduction announcement, and the repeal of the Finance Act 2023.

Under the leadership of Awami Action Committee Ganche President and Member Coordination Committee Syed Nazar Abbas Kazmi on Saturday, the people held a protest sit-in for the 33rd day.

In the ongoing protest at Siachen Highway Bars Pari Khaplu, President of Awami Action Committee Ganche Syed Nazar Abbas Kazmi, Senior Journalist Apo Iqbal, Former Minister Ghulam Hussain Advocate, and other personalities spoke out, demanding that the Gilgit-Baltistan government and district administration address public issues, Daily K2 reported.

Instead of employing all government missionaries, demonstrators demanding their rights are harassed.

In his presentation, the President of the Awami Action Committee Ganche stated that the next stage of the protest will be a march from Masha Brom and the Siachen Border to Skardu. After discussing with central leaders, there will be a march to Gilgit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)