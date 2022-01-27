Los Angeles, Jan 26 (AP) The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday approved a measure to ban new oil and gas wells and phase out existing ones.

The measure would shut down oil and gas fields in the city after a decade of complaints from residents about negative health impacts — nosebleeds, wheezing, coughing — they blamed on air pollution from the sites.

Also Read | From 9mm Pistol to AK-47, Everything Is on Sale and Home Delivered Like Pizza in Pakistan.

Activists say that Black and Latino residents of the city are the most affected by pollution from the sites. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)