New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday interacted with Speakers of Parliaments of various Commonwealth countries on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth being hosted by Parliament of India and discussed the role of CSPOC in strengthening parliamentary cooperation, democratic values and people-to-people ties.

Om Birla said he had an engaging interaction with Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom.

"Highlighted India's focus on AI, science and technology-driven research and innovation. Informed that several UK universities are coming to India and reaffirmed our commitment to enhancing two-way investment, including increased FDI flows between India and the UK," he said in a post on X.

Referring to his meeting with Shirin Aumeeruddy-Cziffra, Speaker of the National Assembly of Mauritius, Birla said the bilateral relationship between the countries has been characterized by a high level of trust and mutual understanding at the leadership level and continued high-level political engagement.

"Glad to note that Parliament of Mauritius is eager to join us in further strengthening partnership and to promote democracy, peace and prosperity in the world. Several other issues of mutual interest were also discussed," he said in a post on X.

Om Birla met Dithapelo Lefoko Keorapetse, Speaker of the Parliament of Botswana and shared insights on the importance of CSPOC in strengthening democratic dialogue, mutual trust, and inter-parliamentary cooperation.

"Also appreciated his leadership as a young Speaker in upholding the dignity, autonomy, transparency, and inclusiveness of parliamentary institutions," he said.

Birla also met Claudius James Francis, Speaker of the House of Assembly of Saint Lucia, and Alvina Reynolds, President of the Senate of Saint Lucia.

"We discussed the role of CSPOC in strengthening parliamentary cooperation, shared democratic values, and people-to-people ties. Our discussions also covered India's engagement with CARICOM and the Global South, inclusive development, and cooperation in Digital Parliament initiatives, AI-based innovations, capacity building, and digital payments such as UPI," he said in a post on X.

"I am confident that this dialogue will further strengthen parliamentary cooperation and bilateral relations between India and Saint Lucia," he added.

In his meeting with Mussa Azan Zungu, Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania, Birla discussed the importance of CSPOC as a platform for democratic dialogue and parliamentary cooperation.

"I highlighted the long-standing India-Tanzania friendship, rooted in anti-colonial solidarity, non-alignment, and South-South cooperation," he said.

In his welcome speech at the inaugural event, Birla said that maintaining the dignity, credibility and prestige of parliamentary institutions in the eyes of the people must remain a paramount priority for all democracies.

He noted that India's leadership is offering decisive solutions to global challenges and that the world today looks towards India for direction, stability and inspiration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth in the iconic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.

Birla drew attention to the rapid technological transformations reshaping societies and governance, and observed that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and social media have enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of democratic institutions.

However, he cautioned that their misuse has also given rise to serious concerns such as misinformation, cybercrime and social polarisation.

The Speaker asserted that it is a collective responsibility of legislatures to engage seriously with these challenges and evolve appropriate solutions. He underscored the growing importance of ethical AI and credible, transparent and accountable social media frameworks in safeguarding democratic values. Expressing confidence, he noted that the Conference would facilitate in-depth deliberations on these critical global issues and lead to concrete policy-oriented outcomes, enabling legislatures to harness technology in an ideal and responsible manner.

Highlighting India's experience, Birla shared that the use of AI and digital technologies is steadily increasing in the Parliament of India and State Legislatures. He noted that legislative institutions are being progressively made paperless and integrated through a unified digital platform, setting new benchmarks in transparency, efficiency and accessibility.

Birla observed that through the collective efforts of parliament and Government, India has repealed several obsolete and unnecessary laws, enacted new welfare-oriented legislations and framed policies aligned with the aspirations of the people, noting that these initiatives have accelerated India's progress towards the goal of becoming a developed and self-reliant nation.

Reflecting on India's parliamentary journey of over seven decades, the Speaker underlined that India has consistently strengthened its democratic institutions through people-centric policies, welfare-oriented legislation and an impartial and robust electoral system. These efforts, he noted, have ensured inclusive participation of citizens in the democratic process and have deepened public faith in democracy.

Emphasising the role of Commonwealth parliamentary forums, the Speaker stated that such platforms possess the unique capacity to bring together Presiding Officers from diverse democracies to deliberate on issues of global importance. He stressed that collective wisdom and shared responsibility are essential for addressing the evolving challenges confronting legislatures worldwide. (ANI)

