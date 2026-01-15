New Delhi, January 15: The Indian government has initiated a high-level evacuation mission to bring home hundreds of students and citizens stranded in Iran amid intensifying civil unrest and regional tensions. Following an advisory from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the first special evacuation flight is scheduled to depart from Tehran for New Delhi on Friday, January 16, 2026. This move follows days of growing anxiety among families, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, as communication lines in Iran remained disrupted and security conditions worsened.

Government Mobilizes for Safe Exit

The Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Tehran have finalized plans for a phased evacuation. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), the Indian Embassy has already collected personal details and passports of registered students to facilitate their departure. Iran Protests: India Making Preparations to Facilitate Return of Indian Nationals Amid Evolving Situation in Country, Say Sources.

The first batch of evacuees, largely comprising students from Golestan University, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, and Tehran University of Medical Sciences, has been instructed to remain ready for transport by 8:00 AM on Friday. While the initial phase focuses on students, the government is also monitoring the safety of thousands of other Indian nationals, including pilgrims and workers.

Emergency Helplines and Registration

To assist those still in the country and their concerned families, the Indian Embassy has activated multiple 24x7 emergency channels. Indian nationals are urged to use the following contacts for immediate assistance:

Helpline Numbers: +989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102, and +989932179359

Email ID: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

Registration Portal: https://www.meaers.com/request/home

The MEA has requested that families in India complete the registration on behalf of their relatives if internet disruptions in Iran prevent them from doing so locally.

Escalating Tensions and Airspace Challenges

The decision to launch evacuation flights comes after a period of extreme volatility. On Thursday, Iran temporarily closed its airspace for several hours, causing significant disruption to international aviation. Although the airspace has since reopened to civilian traffic, Indian carriers like Air India and IndiGo continue to monitor the situation closely, often rerouting flights to avoid the region. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reportedly spoke with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, earlier this week to discuss the safety of the Indian diaspora and the logistics of the evacuation. 'Discussed Evolving Situation Around Iran’: EAM S Jaishankar Holds Call With Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi as India Issues Fresh Travel Advisory Amid Escalating Unrest.

India Making Preparations to Facilitate Return of Indian Nationals

Concerns for Kashmiri Students

Of the approximately 10,000 Indians currently in Iran, nearly 2,000 are medical students, with a significant majority hailing from Jammu and Kashmir. National Convenor of the JKSA, Nasir Khuehami, noted that many students felt "effectively stranded" due to sporadic internet shutdowns and restricted mobility within Iranian cities.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has been in constant contact with the central government. To streamline efforts, the J&K government has appointed Anil Sharma (Additional Resident Commissioner, New Delhi) as the Nodal Officer to coordinate with the MEA and ensure the safe return of residents from the Union Territory.

Regional Context and Safety Advisories

The evacuation is being carried out against a backdrop of nationwide protests in Iran and a sharp increase in geopolitical friction. The MEA has issued a travel advisory strongly urging Indian citizens to avoid traveling to Iran and advising those currently in the country to leave via any available commercial means if they are not part of the initial evacuation flights. The Indian Embassy is using physical outreach in areas where digital communication remains offline to ensure no citizen is left behind.

