Luxembourg City [Luxembourg], July 18 (ANI/Xinhua): During a rapid self-test, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. A positive PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test later confirmed the result, local media reported.

Bettel immediately began self-isolating, according to the report.

Bettel, 49, has only mild symptoms and will continue to carry out his duties through telework.

In June 2021, Bettel tested positive for coronavirus only a few weeks before he received his second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 14 of the 16 ministers of the government of Luxembourg had contracted COVID-19, the local newspaper Le Quotidien said. (ANI/Xinhua)

