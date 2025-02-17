Paris, Feb 17 (AP) French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone call with Donald Trump ahead of European emergency meeting on Ukraine in Paris, but Macron's office would not disclose details about the discussion.

Macron called leaders from key European Union nations and the United Kingdom to the Elysee Palace on Monday for talks on how to react to the US diplomatic blitz on Ukraine, which left the once rock-solid partner as a potential political liability.

Last week, top US officials from the Trump administration made their first visit to Europe, leaving the impression that Washington was ready to embrace the Kremlin while it cold-shouldered many of its age-old European allies. (AP)

