Paris, Jan 19 (AP) French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to press ahead with unpopular pension reforms that will raise the country's retirement age, despite massive protests and nationwide strikes.

During a news conference on Thursday at a French-Spanish summit in Barcelona, Macron said that “we must do that reform.”

“We will do it with respect, in a spirit of dialogue but also determination and responsibility,” he added. (AP)

