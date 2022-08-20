Antananarivo [Madagascar], August 20 (ANI): The Indian embassy in Madagascar on Friday organized an event to celebrate the history and culture of the northeastern Indian state of Manipur in Antananarivo.

The Indian embassy, in a statement, said the event was attended by members of local government, diplomatic corps, Heads of International Organisations, members of the Indian Diaspora in Madagascar and a large number of Malagasy citizens.

Also Read | Ethiopian Airlines Pilots Fell Asleep As Flight From Sudan Missed Landing in Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

The event started by showcasing the various aspects of the state of Manipur.

Speaking at the event, the Indian Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar said Manipur has a glorious history, along with exquisite culture, diverse ethnicity, pristine natural beauty and ancient structures. He explained how the state is home to a diverse indigenous group of people, each unique in their culture and dialect.

Also Read | Pakistan Floods: Thousands of Passengers Stranded Near Fort Monroe After 3 Main Highways Closed.

"It is a land of a number of cultural places including temples. Shree Shree Govindajee temple is one such historic centre in Manipur. The presiding deity in the temple, Radha-Krishna are carved out of a jackfruit tree. Today, India and many Indians around the world are celebrating the Indian festival of Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna and the performance of Rasleela by the Manipuri group today here in Madagascar has a great symbolic value," the ambassador said.

[{5ee73c92-6314-481a-8555-51facd98d3f9:intradmin/ANI-20220819194926.jpg}]

"Recently, India celebrated 75 years of its independence. Today's event is a part of the number of initiatives the Embassy of India has organised under the Government of India initiative: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. I am happy to see this progress extending in the form of the donation of 50 computers, 15000 bicycles and 5000 tonnes of rice from India," he added.

The event saw enthralling performances of Manipur dances by a 12-member group sponsored by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

[{f8fb96f8-362e-484f-9de5-3246be5ee230:intradmin/ANI-20220819194934.jpg}]

The group was a part of the Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy (JNMDA). The Academy is named after the first Prime Minister of India and was established in 1954. It is a constituent unit of the Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi with the objective to train students in Manipuri dance, music and allied arts.

A special exhibition about the art, festivals, tourist places, culture, and cuisine of Manipur was also showcased at the event. Ambassador Kumar himself gave a guided tour of the exhibition to children from various schools in Madagascar and the invited guests at the State Promotion event for Manipur in Madagascar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)