Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav explores the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation's display of tribal products during his visit to Tokyo. (Photo: ANI)

Tokyo [Japan], January 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India's tribal products market display during his ongoing four-day visit to Tokyo, Japan.

This visit comes as part of his efforts to strengthen ties between Madhya Pradesh and Japan, fostering economic cooperation and exploring new opportunities for investment.

The MP CM also met Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike and discussed probable investment in all the sectors.

"I got the opportunity to meet Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike... We discussed probable investment in all the sectors. She has also invited me to a startup event that is going to be organised here in May. I also invited her, her representative for the investment summit in Madhya Pradesh," the MP CM said after the meeting.

On the first day of his visit to Japan, CM Yadav also met with senior officials from Toyota Motor Corporation, focusing on potential trade partnerships and the opportunities Madhya Pradesh offers for investment. CM Yadav emphasised the state's expanding automobile sector, its skilled workforce, and its excellent infrastructure, all of which make Madhya Pradesh an ideal location for Toyota's expansion.

"Madhya Pradesh stands as the ideal destination for Toyota to establish facilities and invest in enhancing youth training in technical jobs," Yadav stated. His remarks highlighted the abundant land available in the state, which could be leveraged for further industrial growth, particularly in the automobile sector.

"Especially with regard to Japan, if I talk about the goods exported from Madhya Pradesh, then products made of aluminum. Organic Chemicals, Nuclear Reactors, Boiler, Machinery, Mechanical Equipment, Pharmaceutical Products. In 2023-24, Madhya Pradesh exported goods worth USD 92.8 million to Japan. Businesses related to Japan's manufacturing sector and other sectors, through this interactive session, we are hoping for important investments from Japan in Madhya Pradesh," he added.

The Indian Embassy in Tokyo shared insights from the meeting on X (formerly Twitter), noting that the Toyota team, led by Masahiro Nogi, was keenly interested in the details of Madhya Pradesh's growing auto cluster, as presented by CM Yadav. Toyota's representatives acknowledged the state as an emerging automobile manufacturing hub and expressed interest in exploring opportunities during the upcoming Global Investors' Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal. This summit, scheduled for February 24-25, 2025, will showcase Madhya Pradesh's industrial infrastructure and investment potential to global leaders and industrialists, aiming to create a platform for discussing trade opportunities and emerging markets.

During his visit, CM Yadav and Toyota representatives also explored the idea of strengthening youth training initiatives in technical fields.

The discussions centred on expanding opportunities for skill development in the growing automobile sector in Madhya Pradesh, aligning with Toyota's existing programs aimed at training youth for technical jobs across India.

The MP CM is on a four-day visit to Japan as part of the preparations for the Global Investors Summit 2025 under Invest Madhya Pradesh to be held on Feb 24 and Feb 25.

he two-day program will be organised aiming to highlight the investment climate and industrial infrastructure of Madhya Pradesh, offering numerous opportunities for potential collaborations. It will serve as a platform for global leaders, industrialists, and experts to share insights on emerging markets and trends, and to explore ways to leverage the investment potential of Madhya Pradesh. Japan will participate as 'Partner Country' in "Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit 2025". (ANI)

