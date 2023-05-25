Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Panama City [Panama], May 25 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck 264 km E of Panama City on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The quake took place at 08:35:34 IST at a depth of 10 km.

According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 8.92 and -77.11, latitude and longitude respectively.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.7, Occurred on 25-05-2023, 08:35:34 IST, Lat: 8.92 & Long: -77.11, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 264km E of Panama City," the NCS tweeted.

Meanwhile, the US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake. Moreover, no casualties or damage has been reported as of yet. Further details are awaited.

Earthquakes above a magnitude of 6.0 are considered strong and capable of causing severe damage. (ANI)

