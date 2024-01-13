Male [Maldives], January 13 (ANI): The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) candidate Adam Azim on Saturday triumphed as Mayor of Maldives capital, Male and defeated Azima Shakoor from the ruling People's National Congress (PNC).

Former Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid extended his wishes to Adam Azim and to the Maldivian Democratic Party on winning the mayoral elections.

He further emphasised that Male has said a categorical "NO" to Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and his policies within 58 days in office.

"Kudos @adamazim and to @MDPSecretariat on winning the Male' Mayoral by-election! The capital city has said a categorical NO to President Muizzu and his policies - within just 58 days in office!" Abdulla Shahid posted on X.

As per the results of the 40 ballot boxes counted so far, Azim received 45 per cent of the votes while government candidate Azima Shukoor received 29 per cent of the vote, according to Adhadhu.

Reportedly, a total of 55 ballot boxes were kept for the Male city council by-election.

The MDP candidate won the mayoral seat after the party suffered a huge defeat in last year's presidential election.

Moreover, Adam Azim was the CEO of the Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) in the last government, as reported by Adhadhu.

Azim began his career as an internal auditor at Coopers & Lybrand. In addition to his own business, Azim held various government positions as well.

Before his appointment as CEO of MTCC, he also served as Managing Director of Maldives Water and Sewerage Company (MWSC) from December 2018 to January 2020 and as Managing Director of the State Trading Organization (STO) from November 2013 to February 2015, Adhadhu reported. (ANI)

