Male [Maldives], March 13 (ANI): The Maldivian Government announced that it will resume diplomatic ties with Iran after China-brokered reconciliation between Riyadh and Tehran.

"The Government of the Republic of Maldives welcomes the Joint Trilateral Statement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the People's Republic of China announcing that an agreement has been reached between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran that includes an agreement to resume diplomatic relations between the two countries and reopen their embassies and missions and the affirmation of the respect for the sovereignty of states and the non-interference in internal affairs of states. In light of these positive and welcoming developments the Government of Maldives has decided to resume diplomatic ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran," read the statement of the Government of Maldives.

Maldives severed political relations with Iran on May 17, 2016 during the rule of former President Abdullah Yameen.

Saudi Arabia and Iran re-established diplomatic ties after mediation talks led by China. The two countries reaffirmed their respect for the sovereignty of the states and their non-interference policy in the internal affairs of countries.

The agreement also includes the reopening of their embassies and missions. This major development comes after years of tensions between the two countries, including a devastating attack on the heart of the kingdom's oil production attributed to Tehran.

Based on the trilateral agreement whereby China would host and sponsor talks between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, "Proceeding from their shared desire to resolve the disagreements between them through dialogue and diplomacy, and in light of their brotherly ties."

The three countries expressed their keenness to exert all efforts toward enhancing regional and international peace and security.

The Saudi and Iranian sides expressed their appreciation and gratitude to Iraq and Oman for hosting rounds of dialogue that took place between both sides during the years 2021-2022.

The two sides also expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the leadership and government of the People's Republic of China for hosting and sponsoring the talks, and the efforts it placed towards its success.

It is pertinent to mention that the ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran were snapped in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was stormed during a dispute between the two countries over Riyadh's execution of a Shi'ite Muslim cleric.

Iran, the leading Shi'ite Muslim state in the Middle East, and Saudi Arabia, the region's oil-exporting giant and Sunni Muslim power, have backed opposite sides in proxy wars in Yemen, Syria and elsewhere. (ANI)

