Kampala [Uganda], January 18 (ANI): Maldivian foreign minister Moosa Zameer and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar exchanged views on the withdrawal of Indian military personnel on Thursday.

Both ministers held discussions on the margins of the 19th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Also Read | Kashmiri Pandits Genocide: Three British MPs Table Motion To Mark 34th Anniversary of Attacks and Displacements of Kashmiri Pandits From Jammu and Kashmir in 1990.

They further held discussions to expedite the completion of ongoing development projects in the Maldives and cooperation within SAARC and NAM.

Maldivian Foreign Minister Zameer expressed delight to meet EAM Jaishankar in Kampala.

Also Read | NAM Summit 2024: EAM S Jaishankar Arrives in Uganda’s Kampala To Represent India at Two-Day 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit (See Pics).

Moreover, he stressed that he is committed to further strengthening and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

"It was a pleasure to meet with the External Affairs Minister of #India@DrSJaishankarin the margins of #NAMSummitUg2024. We exchanged views on the ongoing high-level discussions on the withdrawal of Indian military personnel, as well as expediting the completion of ongoing development projects in the #Maldives, and cooperation within SAARC and NAM. We are committed to further strengthening and expanding our cooperation," Zameer posted on X.

https://x.com/MoosaZameer/status/1747999315363324411?s=20

Earlier today, EAM Jaishankar arrived in Kampala to lead the Indian delegation at the two-day 19th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) starting from January 19.

The summit will be preceded by deliberations at the ministerial and senior official levels.

Preceding the NAM Summit, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will represent India at the NAM Foreign Minister's meeting.

The 19th NAM Summit under Uganda's leadership is being held under the theme 'Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence' and brings together more than 120 developing countries on a platform of crucial historic significance.

India wholeheartedly supports Uganda's theme for NAM and looks forward to engaging with NAM countries. As one of the leading and founding members of NAM, India remains committed to the principles and values of the movement, the MEA release said.

On the sidelines of the NAM Summit, the EAM is expected to meet with the Ugandan leadership and counterparts from NAM member states. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)