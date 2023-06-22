Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 22 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, today received, at Qasr Al Watan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed opportunities to develop bilateral ties and cooperation, especially across economic, trade and investment areas, to drive sustainable development in both countries and achieve greater prosperity for their peoples.

They also discussed climate action within the framework of the UAE's hosting of COP28.

Sheikh Mansour and Saidov reviewed the UAE-Uzbekistan strategic partnership and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mansour affirmed the UAE's keenness to further grow its relations with Uzbekistan and expand the scope of their cooperation across various sectors, to serve their countries and peoples' interests.

Saidov said that his country attaches great importance to advancing its strategic partnership with the UAE and enhancing joint coordination on various issues. (ANI/WAM)

