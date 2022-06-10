Islamabad [Pakistan], June 10 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday lashed out at the ex-generals of the Pakistani armed forces and said that they were "not loyal to their institution."

Speaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), she called on the veterans of the armed forces who called for the dismissal of the assemblies and challenged them to return their medals if they were interested in politics, reported The Express Tribune.

Also Read | COVID-19 Origin: Laboratory Leak Theory Needs Further Investigations, Says WHO.

She said that the incumbent government was trying to complete its term, adding that the media should criticize the one "who made things worse".

PML-N vice president said that the government can't be overthrown through "bullying". She further said that it was not good to drag institutions into politics.

Also Read | Malaysia Government Agrees To Abolish Mandatory Death Penalty.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif cares about the nation and is working day and night to improve the country's economy," she said.

Commenting on the excessive electricity outages being faced by the people across the country, Maryam said when her party formed the government in 2013, the country was witnessing 23 hours of power cuts.

"Had there not been (Maryam's father and former prime minister) Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz, power outages would not have ended," she added.

"No one tried to end the electricity outages, nobody set up power plants," she said while referring to the term of Imran Khan's government.

She added that the demand for electricity was increasing with each passing day and Imran Khan had shut down the power plants set up by Nawaz, reported The Express Tribune.

She alleged that factories were being shut down because of Imran's "incompetence".

However, Maryam said, 5,000MW would soon be added to the system. "We are not crying, but planning."

She said that Khan had taken the country to the intensive care unit (ICU), and plunged it into darkness. She added that the PML-N would clear the landmines laid by the former premier.

Commenting on the coalition government's economic decisions, she said that with the increase in prices of petroleum products, a relief package of Rs 28 billion was also given to the people. She added that wheat flour was made cheaper, and Hajj was made less costly for the convenience of the people.

The PML-N vice president said that if her party was unable to give relief to the people, then nobody could. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)