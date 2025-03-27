Jerusalem, Mar 27 (AP) Tens of thousands of Israelis flocked to Jerusalem on Wednesday to protest a bill that would change the way judges are selected.

It's the latest in a series of anti-government demonstrations that have rocked the country in recent weeks.

The proposed bill is up for a final vote overnight and is expected to pass. Critics say the changes would dangerously politicise the process of judicial appointments.

An earlier version of the bill was a cornerstone of the sweeping overhaul of the judiciary launched by Prime Minister Netanyahu's government in early 2023. That process touched off months of mass protests that only ground to a halt after the October 7 attack triggered the war in Gaza.

Israelis have taken to the streets for several days to protest the government's failure to secure a deal to free hostages held in Gaza and its recent moves to fire top legal and security officials, which many view as further steps that threaten the balance of powers in Israel. (AP)

