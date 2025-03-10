By Sahil Pandey

Port Louis [Mauritius], March 10 (ANI): Mauritius' Foreign Minister, Dhananjay Ramful, stated on Monday that India and Mauritius are talking about a strategic partnership to further strengthen their bilateral relations.

Also Read | Brazil Horror: Elderly Woman Kills 'Child Abuser', Eats His Penis and Heart After Cooking Them at Beach Resort in Sao Paulo; Arrested.

"This is a very long historical relationship that we are talking about. It is back to 1948, and since then, this relationship has strengthened over the years...Now we are reorienting that relationship. We are talking about a strategic partnership nowadays between Mauritius and India," Ramful told ANI.

He also commended India's role in Mauritius' development, emphasizing the significant assistance India has provided.

Also Read | US Expresses Confidence in Taiwan's Security During Donald Trump's Presidency.

"India has been a key partner in our development. It has extended substantial support, and many projects have been successfully implemented in Mauritius with India's help. India has stood shoulder to shoulder with us in completing these initiatives," he said.

The Minister of International Trade, Ramful also addressed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), expressing hopes for making the trade agreement more purposeful and beneficial.

"My message to Indian investors is to view Mauritius as a gateway to Africa. Africa is rising, and Mauritius can serve as a strategic platform for investment in the continent," he said.

Additionally, Ramful hailed India as a prominent leader in the Global South, acknowledging its efforts in amplifying the voices of smaller nations on the global stage.

"We were seeking a platform to make our voices heard, and I must thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the G20 Summit. He took the initiative to invite Mauritius as a guest country," he said.

He also highlighted the importance of maritime security cooperation between India and Mauritius, particularly under the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiative.

"Both India and Mauritius share the Indian Ocean. Given recent geopolitical developments, security in this region has become increasingly important. India is a crucial partner for us, which is why the SAGAR initiative holds significant value," he noted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)