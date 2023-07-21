New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Sandeep Chakravorty, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Officer of the 1996 batch, has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Indonesia.

Sandeep Chakravorty is currently serving as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Also Read | Indian Expat in Dubai Flies Home With 10 kg Tomatoes in Suitcase To Fulfil Her Mother's Wish.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, Ministry of External Affairs release said.

India and Indonesia have shared two millennia of close cultural and commercial contacts. The shared culture, colonial history and post-independence goals of political sovereignty, economic self-sufficiency and independent foreign policy are unifying factors of bilateral relationship

Also Read | Carnegie Hero Award: Sikh Man Who Died Attempting To Save Minor Girl in California in 2020 Honoured With North America's Highest Honor for Civilian Heroism.

Bilateral trade between India and Sri Lanka has increased from USD 4.3 billion in 2005-06 to USD 38.84 billion in 2022-23.

India is the second largest buyer of coal and crude palm oil from Indonesia and imports minerals, rubber, pulp and paper and hydrocarbons reserves.

India exports refined petroleum products, commercial vehicles, telecommunication equipment, agriculture commodities, bovine meat, steel products and plastics to Indonesia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)