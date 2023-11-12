Kabul [Afghanistan], November 12 (ANI): Taliban officials have emphasised that the media reports in Afghanistan have played an important role in collecting aid for the Afghan refugees deported from Pakistan, TOLO News reported on Sunday.

Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said that the media's efforts to depict the gaps and problems faced by newly returned Afghan refugees have helped in the aid process.

Meanwhile, some analysts also consider the role of the media to be effective in covering the moment-to-moment arrival of refugees and the coherence of aid to them.

Ahmad Ferdaws Behgazin, an economic analyst, said, "Thanks to the blessings of our country's media, they make everyone aware of how the refugees entered Afghanistan, what they are doing, what they are eating and what their health status is, whether they are well or not."

Mujahid further said that the media has played a crucial role in regulating the affairs of refugees by broadcasting various aspects of their problems, according to TOLO News.

"Our country's media followed up on the issue of refugees in a very responsible way. All our television channels, all our media and all our radio tried very hard in the area of seeking help and in the area of listening to complaints and had good reports," Mujahid said.

The Afghan Ministry of Economy, which is responsible for the coordination of emergency aid to refugees, stressed that it is implementing programmes in various sectors, including attracting and collecting aid and settling refugees.

Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy minister of economy, said, "Different committees that have been formed in this direction have taken important steps in attracting and collecting aid, as well as the issue of housing and shelter, and also making important programmes to create employment in the private and public sectors, related to the capacities among our refugees."

Today, 11 days have passed since the beginning of the deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, according to TOLO News.

Reportedly, over 200,000 people have returned to Afghanistan from various ports of Afghanistan.

Recently, Mohammad Arsalan Kharoti, Deputy Minister of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR), called Pakistan's decision to deport Afghan immigrants from their country "rushed", reported TOLO News.

Kharoti, in an interview, said that Pakistan should treat Afghan immigrants responsibly and allow them to return to the country of their own volition.

"They have made a hasty decision regarding immigrants. They (Pakistan) violated the rights of immigrants, which are in accordance with international laws," the Deputy Minister of Refugees and Repatriation said. (ANI)

